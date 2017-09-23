Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Are Expecting a Daughter

Drew Sidora will finally be welcoming a little girl into her family!

The actress, 32, and husband Ralph Pittman revealed they are expecting their second child in an adorable gender reveal video shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

“Guess what? We have a PSA: We’re expecting!” the parents-to-be said in the footage.

Sidora and Pittman are already parents to 2-year-old son Machai. Sidora is also mom to 4-year-old son Josiah from a previous relationship.

Though her husband and two sons were hoping for a baby boy, Sidora was the only one in the family praying for a baby girl.

“Please bless us with our baby girl. It would make us so happy,” the expectant mother said before learning about the sex of the baby.

“I can do all the girly things like play Barbies, there’s already enough men in this house. Oh gosh, they’re just so loud. They’re so messy and they leave the toilet seat up, ugh, disgusting. It would be such a blessing to have my little girl. She would be like my little mini-me,” she continued.

At the end of the video, eldest child Josiah can be seen visibly upset as he’s surrounded by pink decorations after the rest of his family celebrates the impending arrival of the little girl.

Congratulations to the Pittman family!