All of the Adorable Activities Drew Barrymore Does with Her Daughters
The actress and beauty mogul mom loves nothing more than taking Olive, 3, and Frankie, 4, on adventures
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
BEAUTY PARLOR DAYS
Getting ready to start filming her Netflix hit The Santa Clarita Diet, Barrymore hits the salon with her oldest. "#becomingsheila ok first! Hair. With @traceycunningham1 round one #santaclaritadiet olive is hanging! And Tracy puts conditioner in foils on her for solidarity."
ARTS & CRAFTS
"Holiday with ms Frankie," the mom writes.
FEEDING HORSES
Says mom, "Happy fourth olive and mr horsey!"
OUTDOOR MOVIES
The hills are alive! "The Sound of Music sing a long with the girls. #perfectevening #lalaland #dreamy"
GARDENING
"There is a rabbit in my garden! Oh wait, it's olive picking vegetables (i must try to incorporate into next weeks camp lunch!!!!!) Happy Saturday to all the girls who love nature. And all the girls who love to play play play."
VISITING THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM
"Find the smiley face! Olive did! @museumoficecream," Barrymore writes.
HUGGING WHILE HIKING
"Weekend vibes on a windy beautiful day! Photo by dad!"
SLEDDING
"so proud as a California girl, that I have encouraged my kids to love snow! And they do #snowday thank you @masonmhughes for our sleds. Your the best."
SNUGGLING ON TRAINS
Barrymore simply captions this one, "#happyplace #amtrak #Sunday"
SISTER TIME
"#mygirls #inred #internationalwomensday #whorunstheworld #girls #loveeachother #weareallsisters"
WALKING IN THE WOMEN'S MARCH
"Proud of my daughter and her dad," Barrymore writes of ex-Will Kopelman.
BAKING
ICE SKATING
"I love these are the loves of my life. #myolive #myfrankie," Barrymore writes. "all I wanted to do this week was reflect. Think about people and moments that make life make sense to me. That make life amazing. That motivate me to be my best self. I feel so lucky. And after just living the last few days in all things positive, it was good for me to reflect on things that truly make me happy."
WATCHING THE N.Y.C. MARATHON
Following Kopelman's completion of the 2016 race, Barrymore shares, "#family #nycmarathon #jobwelldone"
MORE HORSE TIME
Because little kids can never get enough! "#labordayvibes roadside horse hang out. Luckily I had carrots in my car!"
