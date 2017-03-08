Drew Barrymore and Daughter Frankie Look Adorable as They Pose with the Easter Bunny

Looks like Drew Barrymore has a furry new friend.

The mother-of-two attended the Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Annual Bunny Hop on Tuesday in New York City with her 2½-year-old daughter Frankie.

The mother-daughter duo stopped on the red carpet to take an adorable photo with the Easter Bunny, as Barrymore, 41, smiled at the camera while holding her youngest daughter in her arms.

The event hosted numerous families enjoying live animal shows, a petting zoo, a DJ, magicians, face painters and balloon artists. Proceeds from The Bunny Hop will fund the Department of Pediatrics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The Santa Clarita Diet star spoke to PEOPLE in January about how her eldest child, Olive, 4, is developing her independence.

“My older daughter Olive is all about dressing herself now, which is such a change. It’s like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t get to dress you anymore?'” she said. “Not that kids are easy to dress because they’re really not.”

In February, the actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about her “modern family” and how she co-parents with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience,” she said.

“It really is about the tone you set,” Barrymore added. And you can talk until you’re blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is what’s making everything feel safe for my kids.”