We wonder what’s on their Christmas list!

Drew Barrymore took her daughters Frankie, 3, and Olive, 5, to meet Santa Claus just ahead of the holiday — and hopefully the girls got to tell St. Nick what they’d like under their Christmas tree.

“Just kicking it with Santa #goodtalk,” the actress captioned the adorable photo on Instagram Friday, sharing the snap of Frankie sitting on her mom’s lap and Olive on Santa’s.

Related Gallery: Celeb Kids Who Met Santa Claus This Holiday Season

Although Barrymore didn’t give any hints on what her girls are getting for Christmas, she has spoken in the past about steering clear of buying them toys.

“Because I’m obviously cautious and don’t want to spoil them, I buy them lots of arts and crafts. They’re more inclined to share, it’s more communal, they make stuff,” she told PEOPLE in November 2016.

She added, “I think it’s very perspective-appropriate, because they’re making things. A made thing is the best gift always.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Just kicking it with Santa #goodtalk A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 22, 2017 at 10:54am PST

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Before their big visit with the man in red, Barrymore treated her older daughter to a girl’s day out, which included seeing an art exhibit by David Hockney.

“Olive and I went to see this show,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her daughter standing in front of his name. “I love it. My little lady is discussing Hockney. It’s a great break from Peppa Pig, which we also love. We snuggle in my bed and watch cartoons all the time. It’s so fun.”

Related Video: Drew Barrymore on Why She Doesn’t Give Her Daughters Toys For Christmas

Earlier this year, the actress, who shares her daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about her “modern family.”

“I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience,” she said.

“It really is about the tone you set,” Barrymore added. “And you can talk until you’re blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is what’s making everything feel safe for my kids.”