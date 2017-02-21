Walking in Mom’s Shoes! See Drew Barrymore’s Daughter Olive Wear Her High Heels: ‘This Is Beauty to Me’

They grow up so fast.

On Monday evening, Drew Barrymore shared a photo of her 4-year-old daughter Olive‘s feet — in her mom’s gold, strappy heels.

“OK this might seem like a cheat. But I don’t care. This is beauty to me,” Barrymore captioned the adorable photo. “My sweet Olive in my shoes.”

Added the Santa Clarita Diet star, 41, “This is also a girl flirting with [feeling] pretty.”

Although Olive is clearly taking after Barrymore in the shoe department, the mom of two — she and ex Will Kopelman also co-parent daughter Frankie, 2½ — talked to PEOPLE in January about how her older child is developing her own independence.

“My older daughter Olive is all about dressing herself now, which is such a change. It’s like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t get to dress you anymore?’ ” she said. “Not that kids are easy to dress because they’re really not.”

Continued the actress, “Sometimes it’s crazy combinations and sometimes it’s girly-girl. I think she gets that from me and her dad. Her dad’s much more into [her] looking like a little girl and I’m a total tomboy.”

Another shoe preference Olive and Frankie both have? Crocs — a brand their mama likes too.

“They like the light-up ones, and they’re running around the house going, ‘Where’s my Crocs?’ ” Barrymore said. “This is full circle. I’ve always said if you make it personal, it’s a lot more meaningful.”