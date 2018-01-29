Drew Barrymore Reveals Daughter Olive Was Mad About Her Being Away: 'I Tell Her I Understand'

After some time away from home, Drew Barrymore‘s daughter Olive wasn’t immediately in the forgiving mood.

The 42-year-old actress spent a day in the park with her two kids over the weekend, opening up about her older child being upset with her.

“Sunday in the park with Olive,” she captioned a photo of Olive sitting on a rock with her pink hair covering her face. “She’s 5 going on 13. She looks like a ’90s grunge girl. And has the attitude to go with it.”

The star continued, “She’s mad because Mom has been out of town. I’m teaching her the word ‘reentry’ and that it can take a day. Let her get her mood out of her system and I tell her I understand. And as soon as we can, let’s get back to our adventurer life. I am kind, patient and loving, because I truly do understand.”

Luckily, the day had a happy ending. “By last night she came to my bed, and crawled in and we were back in each other’s arms,” Barrymore wrote, adding the hashtag “#momsanddaughters.”

Olive’s little sister Frankie, 3½, also did some exploring on the rocks, keeping warm in an adorable jacket by Jelly Mallow that declared “The secret ingredient is always CHEESE.”

“Frankie is happy and doing her thing! Light as a feather. But then again, she almost always is,” Barrymore captioned the pic. “Kids are all so different. And today we play. Family day.”

I need a cinematographer credit #franksanddad A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

Despite Barrymore’s divorce from Will Kopelman, the former couple have documented their adventures in co-parenting, including spending Christmas as a family. They spent the day ice skating and posing by the tree.

Barrymore and Kopelman split in August 2016 after four years of marriage.

#coparenting #kidsnaping Yay successful Xmas morning A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

In 2017, Barrymore opened up about her “modern family” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience,” said the Santa Clarita Diet star. “It really is about the tone you set.”

She added, “And you can talk until you’re blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is what’s making everything feel safe for my kids.”