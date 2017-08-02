Beauty Buddies! Drew Barrymore and Daughter Olive, 4½, Sport Matching Hair Foils ‘For Solidarity’

Getting her hair done is just part of the job for Drew Barrymore. But for her kids, it’s an opportunity to show some extra support for their mama.

The 42-year-old actress shared a photo of herself and daughter Olive to Instagram Tuesday, showing both Barrymore and the 4½-year-old with foils in their hair.

But while Barrymore’s foils were filled with dye for helping her transform into her Santa Clarita Diet character Sheila Hammond to film the hit Netflix horror-comedy’s second season, Olive’s were a little less intense.

“#becomingsheila ok first! Hair. With @traceycunningham1 round one #santaclaritadiet olive is hanging!” she captioned the behind-the-scenes moment. “And Tracy puts conditioner in foils on her for solidarity.”

The snap follows a similar one The Wedding Singer star posted Monday: a close-up, untouched photo showing Barrymore’s gray hairs and natural brows.

“#becomingsheila OH MY GOD How did I let it get this bad,” she wrote. “Base and brows needed. Must become her. #santaclaritadiet here we go again. Season two.”

Always honest regarding her beauty routines, Barrymore shared a photo in mid-July of herself in a mud mask, captioning it, “I love doing a mask in bed watching the @thedailyshow it’s my happy place! Life is good in those moments!”

Olive and her little sister Frankie, 3, are regulars on the Santa Clarita Diet set. In February, Barrymore’s costar Skyler Gisondo told PEOPLE, “One of the daughters was like, ‘Mommy, be quiet’ ” during the middle of a scene — and the actress reacted with patience and love.

“She’s like, ‘Sweetie, this is my job. I have to say this stuff, but I can be quiet later, we’ll talk later,’ ” Gisondo continued. “[The daughter] was like, ‘Okay.’ Then for the rest of the scene, she just watched.”

Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet, also starring Timothy Olyphant, will premiere on Netflix in 2018.