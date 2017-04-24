Earth Day Birthday! See Drew Barrymore’s Sweet Message for Daughter Frankie as She Turns 3

Drew Barrymore‘s daughter Frankie is 3!

The younger child of the actress and ex Will Kopelman (they also share daughter Olive, 4½) celebrated her birthday on Saturday, with her mom using Instagram to express a sweet and heartfelt message.

“Happy Birthday to my Frankie The little fairy. Earth day Girl,” Barrymore, 42, captioned an outdoor photo of Frankie wearing nothing but a diaper and holding a frozen pop. “I love you and your sister bigger than the universe. And bigger than time and space. You are the meaning of my life.”

Continued the Never Been Kissed star, “And yet I look at you here, and it is a simple pleasures moment. From day to night and every minute in between, you are both my favorite part of life. I am such a proud mom!!!!!!!!!!!”

In March, the mom of two took Frankie to the Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Annual Bunny Hop in New York City, where the twosome met the Easter Bunny on the red carpet.

In February, Barrymore stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet, telling the host that she took her girls to Walt Disney World recently and that she had to take the good with the bad.

“I just had tears of joy seeing their joy,” she said at the time. “But if you’ve ever taken your kids to Disneyland or Disney World, [you know] it all ends at some point in, like … mayhem.”

The actress has been open about amicable co-parenting with Kopelman — as well as how her girls come first (even when awards shows are involved).

“I was in New York in the snowstorm last night because I wanted to maximize my time with my children, and I was literally going like, nail biting, ‘I have a job to do!’ ” Barrymore told E!’s Live from the Red Carpet at January’s Golden Globes.

She added, “But I chose to be a parent first and I sort of got – the priorities paid off. My karma – we got on the plane and JetBlue got me right here and it was all good. I was playing with my kids all day!”