Drew Barrymore’s Daughter Had a Meltdown at Walt Disney World: It Becomes ‘Mayhem’ When the Day Is Over

Like all parents who have taken their children to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, Drew Barrymore gets stars in her eyes when her daughters Frankie, 2½, and Olive, 4, experience the magic.

But just like any parent can also probably relate to, there comes a time where that magical fire burns out a little more dramatically than desired for the adults around said children.

“I just had tears of joy seeing their joy,” the Santa Clarita Diet star, 41, told Seth Meyers Thursday. “But if you’ve ever taken your kids to Disneyland or Disney World, [you know] it all ends at some point in, like … mayhem.”

“This seems to be a moment where you caught the mayhem, because she’s just dying,” Meyers says, holding up a photo of Olive and her mother in Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World.

The shot shows the little girl wearing what looks like an Elena of Avalor-inspired dress, on the ground in tears while Barrymore — who splits parenting duties with ex Will Kopelman — stands beside her.

“That is a legitimate picture of my daughter just losing it on the floor,” says the veteran star amid laughter from the audience. “In this case, she wanted to chase … an egret.”

She continues, “And in hindsight, as a parent, you have these revelations like, ‘I shoud’ve let her catch it.’ ‘Cause she either would have and been satisfied, or she wouldn’t have been and been mad at the duck and not her mom who tried to stop her from chasing the bird. I say just let ’em chase it and see what happens.”

Meyers then shows a similar photo, this time on the opposite coast, with Olive on the ground and Barrymore in a sun hat, looking up at the sky.

“This is her losing it at Disneyland — because it all ends up [on the floor],” she says.

“You push it hard enough because you’re like, ‘I’m here, let’s skip the nap and let’s go go go.’ You wanna maximize it. [But] this is how it always ends for me.”

The host — who has a 10-month old son, Ashe Olson — asks Barrymore how much of a warning she gets before tantrums occur with her daughter.

“By the way, they come at the most interesting times. You cannot predict,” she admits. “I think you should have, like, 10 consistent tools in your arsenal — either the tender loving approach or the ‘I’m very serious’ approach.”

“I like your approach, which is, ‘a photo op,’ ” Meyers jokes.

“That’s [Mason Hughes taking the photo] again,” Barrymore says of the Walt Disney World snap. “Who was like, ‘And we’re done. We’re leaving.’ It was kinda like the Santa Clarita concussion. He was like, ‘And it’s done. We’re leaving. It’s over.’ “