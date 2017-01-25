Dream Kardashian’s Smile Is Too Cute During Family Time with Aunts Khloé and Kylie

Dream Kardashian‘s smile will make you smile.

The 2-month-old looked adorable in aunt Khloé Kardashian‘s latest social media post on Tuesday, when the infant visited grandmother Kris Jenner‘s house with dad Rob Kardashian.

In the photo, Dream gave the cutest grin as aunts Kylie Jenner and Khloé looked lovingly back at their niece.

Rob’s baby girl was surrounded with family love as her famous aunts all gathered in Calabasas(except Kendall, who was in Paris for Fashion Week).

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian documented the sibling bonding time on Snapchat and Khloé shared another Instagram of the sisters (a.k.a. the “burgundy babies”) dressed in coordinating casual ensembles.

“[Dream] is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend,” Rob, 29, recently shared.

Not seen in the photos and videos was Dream’s mom Blac Chyna.

Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 2017.