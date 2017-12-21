Dream Kardashian made her debut in this year’s KarJenner Christmas card but that’s not the only family portrait she’s starring in!

On Tuesday, Blac Chyna shared a photo of her 13-month-old daughter with Rob Kardashian and her 5-year-old son, King Cairo, with Tyga dressed as little Santas. In another photo, featuring the words “Dear Santa, Let Me Explain,” Dream looked up from a log basket to her half-brother, who looked straight into the camera.

Last but not least, Dream was front and center for her own picture in which she opened presents wearing a red dress that was color coordinated with the boxes.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Blac Chyna/Snapchat

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Dream’s red ensemble is a stark contrast to her aunt Kim Kardashian West‘s curated family Christmas card in which four generations of Kardashians are all together in one photo wearing white shirts and denim jackets and jeans.

Blac Chyna/Snapchat

Aunts Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian – who is expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson — make appearances with Dream in this year’s card alongside grandmother Kris Jenner, great-grandmother Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton and uncle Kanye West.

Cousins Mason Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 5, North West, 4½, Reign Disick, 3, Saint West, 2, also make cameos.

Blac Chyna/Snapchat

It’s shaping up to be a very merry Christmas for Dream, who will be celebrating the big day with mom Chyna and brother King Cairo.

“We’ll be spending [Christmas] together at my house,” Chyna told PEOPLE of her and her children’s holiday plans. “King is really excited about Santa, decorating the Christmas tree and his gifts! So it’s really exciting to get the house holiday ready. And Dream is fascinated with Santa and loves all of the lights. She’s getting into it all.”

Dream, who celebrated her 1st birthday in November, has started “walking and running,” revealed Chyna. “It’s so much fun chasing her around!” she said. “And she’s started to say words, so it’s really fun seeing her personality come out.”

Eli Russell Linnetz

Also on Tuesday, Dream’s dad Rob, 30, showed off his Christmas decorations on Snapchat in a series of festive videos using the social media platform’s latest holiday filters.

His tree — adorned with white lights and red and white ornaments — added a pop of brightness to his neutral-colored Hidden Hills, California home. Next to it was a string of garland, laying on (and cascading down) his fireplace mantle.

Kardashian’s decked halls come one week after a source told PEOPLE the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been laying particularly low in the wake of his explosive social media tirade against his ex-fiancée Chyna this summer.