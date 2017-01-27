Mirror Images! Baby Dream Looks Just Like Dad Rob Kardashian When He Was Younger

Who’s who?

It’s no secret that Rob Kardashian‘s baby girl Dream Renée takes after him in the looks department — but this latest comparison is almost too perfect.

Rob, 29, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of himself as a baby alongside a recent photo of his 11-week-old daughter, both grinning widely with a mop of dark hair, and the resemblance is pretty uncanny.

😄😄 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

Rob and his fiancée Blac Chyna, 28, welcomed Dream via c-section at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 10. The couple had cameras rolling in the delivery room, and Dream’s arrival was chronicled in an hour-long baby special that later aired on E!

Though the couple has gone through their fair share of ups and downs since Dream’s birth, in recent weeks they appear to be in a good place.

1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee💙👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

On Wednesday, Rob took to Instagram to share a sweet compilation of clips of the couple kissing, cuddling and laughing to celebrate their one year anniversary.

“1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee,” he captioned the video.