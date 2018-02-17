Dream Kardashian Says 'Dada' in Adorable Video Captured on Rob Kardashian's Snapchat

Dream Kardashian said "dada" on Rob Kardashian's Instagram
Rob Kardashian/Snapchat. Inset: Gabriel Olsen/WireImage
Alexia Fernandez
February 16, 2018

Dream Kardashian is proving she’s daddy’s little girl.

The 15-month-old daughter of Rob Kardashian showed off her newly acquired language skills Friday by saying, “Dada!” on the TV reality star’s Snapchat.

The little girl was dressed in pink with her curls undone as she stood up inside of her crib. Kardashian was off-camera but stood close enough for his daughter to spot him and call his name.

Kardashian once shunned social media, however, now frequently cannot help but share videos and photos of his daughter, often admiring how fast she is growing and new adventures she finds herself in.

Earlier on Friday, he shared a sweet photo of Dream, writing, “😅😅😅 She’s sooo happy!!! #robkardashian #dreamkardashian #kardashian.”

😅😅😅 She’s sooo happy!!! #robkardashian #dreamkardashian #kardashian

A post shared by Rob Kardashian (@robbert_kardashian) on

Last week, the proud dad shared a series of photos of Dream hugging her cousin, North West, 4.

Each dressed in their pajamas — with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s oldest wearing a cream-colored fluffy robe and matching slippers —the two girls looked cute as can be.

“Awwww GOOD Morning 😇,” Kardashian captioned the first shot. “Cousin love 💕 North & Dream 😍😍.”

He tweeted a second picture, which showed Dream holding North even closer, with a simple message: “Awwww.”

Being a father has helped Kardashian find a new meaning to his life.

“He only cares about [daughter Dream] and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it,” an insider told PEOPLE in December. “He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

 

