Dream Kardashian and Saint West Sing Happy Birthday to Kylie Jenner at Family Party

Kylie Jenner continued her birthday celebrations with her closest loved ones, including the youngest members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family.

Nine-month-old Dream Kardashian and her 20-month-old cousin Saint West sang “Happy Birthday” to the 20-year-old Life of Kylie star, as seen in Snapchat videos shared by Khloé Kardashian on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian West kept her youngest child close on the kitchen island as Kendall Jenner held Dream in her arms while singing along with their Keeping Up with the Kardashians family. Grandmother Mary Jo was also among those who assembled at Kris Jenner‘s home to mark the day with cupcakes and a big cake that was decorated in colors of purple and white.

In addition to receiving birthday messages from her siblings on social media, Kylie was showered with love at a surprise party that lasted into the early hours on Thursday.

The Lip Kit entrepreneur walked into the unexpected bash after attending her boyfriend Travis Scott’s concert with Kendrick Lamar at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

Along with the famous sisters, attendees Jonathan Cheban, Jen Atkin, Jordyn Woods, and Khloé’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson enjoyed a chocolate fountain, balloons that spelled out “Kylie” and a cake featuring a silly image of the reality star.