Little Dream Kardashian is the Most Adorable Raggedy Ann for First Halloween

Baby’s first Halloween!

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s 11-month-old daughter Dream was definitely in the Halloween spirit this week, dressed as Raggedy Ann.

Chyna, 29, shared photos of the adorable display on Instagram, writing, “Dream as Raggedy Ann.”

The little girl wore the beloved character’s signature red yarn wig along with a white dress and a red and white, striped stockings. In the pair of photos, “Dreamy” sat holding a cell phone with a small pumpkin in between her legs.

Chyna, Dream and her son King — whom Chyna shares with rapper Tyga — went all out for Halloween, sporting sweet family costumes. The trio dressed as skeletons, with Dream wearing a pink tutu along with her black and white duds.

Another shot showed Dream in a red lobster costume with her big brother peering over her shoulder.

Chyna shared a video of Dream on her Snapchat, cooing, “I think I found a lobster! I found a lobster baby!”

It seems her first Halloween was a success, as Snaps showed Dream accepting some Halloween candy as the crew went trick-or-treating.

Dream has long been in the autumn spirit. Earlier this month, Blac Chyna shared a series of too-cute videos to Snapchat that showed Dream holding a miniature pumpkin.

The baby girl was all giggles as she held the little gourd, painted with cartoon eyes and a smiley face and adorned with a blue-and-black striped witch hat.

The family festivities comes as Chyna faces a lawsuit from her ex Kardashian and 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, who claim Chyna abused Kardashian and attempted to “extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains.”