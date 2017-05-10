Dream Kardashian Looks Adorable as She Reaches Another Milestone — See the Video!

🌸 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 9, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Dream Kardashian reached another achievement on Tuesday, this time by sitting up on her own!

In a video on Blac Chyna‘s Instagram, the 28-year-old reality star can be heard gushing over her daughter, saying, “Look at that cutie baby sitting up by herself! Dream, Dream, hi, hi girl!”

A few seconds later, in another clip from the same video, Dream rolls to the side, to which her mother responds, “Uh oh!”

The 5-month-old recently spent time with her aunt Khloé Kardashian, 32, who spent her Cinco de Mayo cuddling with Dream and sharing sweet shots of her on Instagram.

“She’s the most precious girl!,” Khloé captioned the picture, which took use of Snapchat’s puppy filter. “Dreamy dream, Auntie KoKo loves YOU!”

Rob Kardashian, 30, and Chyna welcomed Dream, their first child together, on Nov. 10. By February, PEOPLE confirmed that the volatile couple had called it quits.

Despite their ongoing custody battle, Kardashian and Chyna appear to be on relatively civil terms as of late. She attended his birthday party in March, and most recently the two sent fans into a mini-frenzy when they showed off plenty of PDA on Snapchat — on April Fool’s Day, of course.