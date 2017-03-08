Girls’ Day! Baby Dream Hangs Out with Cousins North and Penelope in Cute New Snaps

It might be a little early for slumber parties, but the Kardashian, West and Disick girls are already forming their lifelong bond.

In a photo shared by Rob Kardashian Tuesday, his daughter Dream Renée, 3 months, is resting in her stroller while his nieces North, 3½, and Penelope Scotland, 4½, touch her head gently and smile for the camera.

“Cousin love,” Rob, 29, wrote alongside the snap, adding raised-hands and blue heart emojis.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Cousin love 🙌🙌🙌💙💙💙 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

Shortly before the girl-powered snap, Rob posted another one of baby Dream up close, sucking on a pacifier and gazing at her proud daddy intently while wrapped in a leopard-print blanket.

“I took my baby girl for a nice hike today. I LOVE THIS WOMAN 🙂 I will never tell her no lol,” he wrote.

“And look at them eyes,” Rob added, tacking on two heart-eye emojis for emphasis.

I took my baby girl for a nice hike today 😊😇 I LOVE THIS WOMAN 🙂 I will never tell her no lol 😩😩 and look at them eyes 😍😍 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Split

Since his split from ex-fiancée Blac Chyna in February, Rob has been open on social media regarding his time with his daughter — which, according to an insider, he never spends alone.

“He is not in a state to care for her by himself,” the source told PEOPLE, adding that Rob, who has struggled with depression and weight gain, remains “very unhealthy — both physically and emotionally.”

FROM COINAGE: Which Is Cheaper: Disneyland or Disney World?

“He has had a very difficult time since splitting from Chyna,” the insider added. “As much as they fought, Chyna has been the only one to keep him in check.”