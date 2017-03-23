‘Dream Is So Silly’: Blac Chyna Can’t Get Enough of Her Drooling Daughter in New Videos

First comes drooling, then comes teething!

Blac Chyna shared three new videos of her 18-week-old daughter Dream Kardashian on Snapchat Wednesday. The reality star’s adorable baby girl was too cute for words in her polka dot onesie and drool covered pink bib.

“Dream is so silly,” the mother of two captioned one of her clips.

Chyna, 28, and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian welcomed Dream in November, months before the pair split in February after a year of volatile ups and downs.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Chyna and Kardashian have been co-parenting their daughter — and while she is “giving pushback,” he wants dual custody of their child.

“They are still figuring things out but [Chyna] will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time,” said the insider.

The former couple most recently reunited to celebrate Rob’s 30th birthday on St. Patrick’s Day. “Blac Chyna was there, because they filmed [Keeping Up with the Kardashians],” a separate source shared with PEOPLE. “She brought black and gold balloons and a gift. It was civil despite all the custody drama.”