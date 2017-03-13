28 Impossibly Cute Photos of Dream Kardashian

POOL PARTY

The 4-month-old gets decked out for a day of swimming and sunshine with mom Blac Chyna and BFF Amber Rose.

THREE'S COMPANY

Mommies in training? Doting cousins North and Penelope are hands-on with their baby cousin during a March walk with dad Rob. 

SELFIE SMILES 

Proud dad Rob flaunts his daughter's early selfie skills on Instagram.   

SNUGGLE TIME

Aunt Kylie Jenner snaps a selfie with her niece. 

FAMILY VISIT

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian (who captured the moment) visit Rob and a pink-adorned Dream.

COUSIN LOVE 

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope, holds on tight to her little cousin.

KISSES FOR BABY

"I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I ... wouldn't want it any other way!" wrote Kardashian, celebrating his daughter's 2-month birthday on Instagram.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION

An overalls-clad Dream is always ready for her close-up.

SIBLING MOMENT

So sweet! King Cairo visits his little sister — and takes a pic with her to document the occasion.

CUTE PAIR

The Rob & Chyna star keeps his daughter close while ringing in the new year.

FILTER FRENZY

Dream and her mom perfect their selfie poses with Snapchat filters.

SURPRISE!

A seemingly startled Dream gets animated during an impromptu photo shoot.

OH-SO SLEEPY

Do not disturb! Dream snuggles with a plush animal while sleeping.

SWEET DREAMS

Dream smiles during a nap — a moment her doting dad happily shares on Instagram.

SANTA BABY

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Dream, who shows off her passion for the holidays by wearing festive Arthur George socks — designed by dad Rob.

THROWING SHADE

Dream is already a natural in front of the camera, posing while wearing purple sunglasses — courtesy of Snapchat.

THEY GROW UP SO FAST!

Dream celebrates one month of being the cutest baby ever with her mom, grandma Kris Jenner and aunt Kylie Jenner by her side. "Hi pretty girl," Blac Chyna says in a short video posted to Snapchat. "Look at those eyes. Look at those pretty eyes, pretty girl."

PRETTY IN PINK

Dream, almost 4 weeks old, sleeps peacefully in her fuzzy pink blanket. "Sleep baby … best thing that has ever happened to me in my life," her proud dad captions the Instagram post.

SNAP QUEEN

She may have only made her world debut on Nov. 10, but Dream Kardashian is already trying on Snapchat filters with mom Blac Chyna.

HELLO, WORLD

What a Dream come true! The youngest member of the Kardashian clan grasps dad Rob's finger. 

GRANDMA'S LITTLE HELPER

"Look at your Kris Jenner haircut," Kardashian says in a short clip of Dream's hair resembling his mom's short signature look.

DADDY'S GIRL

"Rob was so emotional. He started crying when he saw his daughter," a source close to the new parents tells PEOPLE. "He’s been waiting for this moment for such a long time! She already has him wrapped around her finger."

MOMMY & DAUGHTER

Bonding time with baby! Chyna breastfeeds a sleepy Dream, which she documents on the newborn's newly minted Twitter page.

SLEEPY BABY

Dream rests on Chyna's chest as both enjoy a cuddle sesh.

SWEET EMBRACE

The new dad is all smiles as he cradles Baby Dream at the hospital.

MEET & GREET

Chyna's BFF, Amber Rose, stops by to meet the newborn baby.

SIBLING LOVE

Big brother King Cairo gives his little sister a kiss while Chyna documents the precious moment.

LUCKY BABY

How many newborns have their own Snapchat filter?

