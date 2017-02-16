Dr. Oz Jokes He Tries to Get Daughter Daphne ‘Out of My Hair’ So He Can Spoil His Grandkids

He may not be the indulgent grandpa who keeps cookies around the house, but don’t say Dr. Mehmet Oz doesn’t love spoiling his grandchildren!

After hosting a Power Punch Workout at New York’s new boxing-inspired gym, Rumble, television’s favorite health expert said he loves playing the fun grandpa.

“They know they can get anything they want from me!” Oz, 56, tells PEOPLE. “I spoil them with toys.”

Oz has two grandchildren: 2½-year-old Philomena Bijou (adorably nicknamed “Philo”) and Jovan Jr., 15 months, from daughter Daphne Oz.

“We bought Philo an ice-cream cart,” Oz continues. “There’s no ice cream in it, but she pretends to sell it to us. She’s very commercial!”

He not only supplies the coolest toys, but is a game babysitter, too. He says he secretly loves when Daphne, who co-hosts ABC’s The Chew, needs to go away for a shoot.

“Get her out of my hair!” Oz jokes. “We kidnap the children and bring them back to New Jersey. It’s the best!”

Last year, the father-daughter duo each took home Daytime Emmy awards for their respective talk shows.

And before the ceremony, Oz reflected on the gift of his grandchildren.

“We are judged by how we improve the world. And the most important thing we do to improve it is to raise kids who are contributing,” he said in April. “So I’m very proud of Daphne, mostly because of the two beautiful grandchildren she’s given us.”