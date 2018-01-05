Donald Glover is a dad again!

The Atlanta creator’s girlfriend Michelle has given birth to their second son, the proud dad confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

No other details, including the baby’s name and birth date, have been released.

“She’s great. She’s good,” Glover, 34, told ET Friday of Michelle. “Baby’s born, so she’s happier now.”

The newest member of the Emmy winner’s household joins big brother Legend, whom the couple welcomed in 2016.

Glover first announced his second baby boy on the way in September, during the acceptance speech for his outstanding comedy actor Emmy win.

“I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life,” said the Community alum. “I want to thank my unborn son — we’re listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight.”

PEOPLE also spoke to Glover’s parents backstage at the Emmys, who replied when asked about a second baby on the way, “He said it!”

Although the actor, director and rapper is notoriously hush-hush about his private life, he revealed his first’s child’s name at the Governors Ball music festival in June.

“This song is dedicated to everybody in this crowd and my young son, Legend,” Glover told the crowd before performing “Baby Boy,” a track off his 2016 Childish Gambino album Awaken, My Love! (The album is nominated for five Grammys including album of the year and best R&B urban contemporary album.)

Atlanta season 2 — titled Atlanta Robbin’ Season — premieres March 1 on FX.