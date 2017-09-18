Donald Glover is about to add a second son to his brood!

The Atlanta creator and star took home two Emmys Sunday night for his work on the show, including the trophy for outstanding comedy actor. In his acceptance speech for the latter, he announced he and his partner Michelle — whom he thanked for loving him even with “how crazy I get” — are expecting baby No. 2.

“I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life,” said Glover, 33. “I want to thank my unborn son — we’re listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight.”

PEOPLE spoke to Glover’s parents backstage, who replied when asked about a second baby on the way, “He said it!” They added of their son’s win, “This is unbelievable. We could not be more proud.”

The little one on the way’s big brother is named Legend, as the actor and musician revealed at the Governors Ball in June. Glover and Michelle welcomed Legend in 2016.

“This song is dedicated to everybody in this crowd and my young son, Legend,” Glover told the crowd before performing “Baby Boy,” a track off his 2016 Childish Gambino album Awaken, My Love!

During his speech, Glover also thanked President Trump for “making black people No. 1 on the most-oppressed list.”

“He’s the reason I’m probably up here,” said the Community alum.

Glover can next be seen as Lando Calrissian in the untitled Han Solo origin film, and will voice Simba in 2019’s live-action The Lion King.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.