Dolly Parton Guest Stars (and Performs!) on Sprout House - Check Out the Exclusive First Look

Dolly Parton‘s newest fanbase is likely about to be a bunch of preschoolers.

The country legend recently paid a visit to the set of Universal Kids’ Sprout House, filming a guest appearance featuring performances of songs from her recently released first children’s album, I Believe In You.

Titled “A Day With Dolly,” the 11-minute special sees Parton hanging out with host Carly and Snug, the latter’s beloved pup, treating them to tunes like “A Friend Like You,” “Together Forever” and “You Can Do It.”

Dolly Parton guest stars on Sprout House Sprout

Parton’s Sprout House appearance is only the latest in her quest to help encourage young minds. Speaking with PEOPLE in October, the 71-year-old explained the themes behind her album.

“We talk about responsibility, we talk about bullying,” she said. “We talk about giving, we talk about friendship, loyalty and all those wonderful little things, and we do it in a fun way.”

Sprout House host Carly and Dolly Parton Sprout

“Kids and people relate to me looking like a Mother Goose or Cinderella — you know, one of those over-exaggerated cartoon characters — it gets children’s attention, and it keeps me young,” she added.

Sprout House‘s “A Day With Dolly” premieres on Universal Kids Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. EST/10:05 a.m. CST. The special will re-air Wednesday and Thursday at 9:55 a.m. EST/8:55 a.m. CST.