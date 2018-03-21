Chic Nursery Style! DockATot Introduces Sleek New Aristot Collection of Baby Bassinets

DockATot is ready to introduce a sleeper hit.
Known for its highly popular baby loungers, the Scandinavian company announced Wednesday that they will be releasing a brand-new collection of bassinets titled Aristot.
The new bassinets boast long-term durability with various finishes, steel-bar interchangeable bases, a foundation design that grows with the child, and more.
“Much like when I designed the very first DockATot, my goal when designing Aristot was to set a new standard in luxury design for a juvenile product,” DockATot and Aristot creator Lisa Furuland said in a press release.
“Aristot brings high design and artisan craft-making into the nursery,” added Furuland.
The press release describes the Aristot line as featuring velvet-like fabrics, marble fabric and eco-leather-like materials that are both aesthetically pleasing and simple to clean.
The Aristot bassinet line will retail at $1,500 and up beginning in fall 2018, and can be found online at dockatot.com and in stores across the country.
DockATot loungers are currently sold on dockatot.com and amazon.com.