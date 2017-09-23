DJ Khaled Overcome with Emotion as Son Asahd Says His First Word

It’s the moment every parent looks forward to.

DJ Khaled, 41, shared an adorable video on Instagram Thursday, showing off the moment his 11-month-old son said his first word.

“WHEN I HEAR MY SON FIRST WORDS IT PUT TEARS IN MY EYES…” he wrote in the caption. “MY SON @asahdkhaled I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In the video, Asahd lies on his father’s chest, holding a pacifier in his hand and staring at the camera as he says, “Daddy.”

“Dada,” DJ Khaled repeats.

On Friday night, the record producer shared another photo, this time of himself with a raised arm and the caption, “I AM THE FATHER OF ASAHD !#HIPHOPDAD.”

WHEN I HEAR MY SON FIRST WORDS IT PUT TEARS IN MY EYES … MY SON @asahdkhaled I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:44pm PDT

In August, the father of one opened up on Instagram about how his son helped him overcome his fear of flying.

“I haven’t flown in 10 years. In 10 years!” he said with Asahd perched on his lap. “That’s the only thing I had was fear of flying. Asahd made me overcome my fear of flying.”

He then turned to the little boy and said, “I love you.”

Khaled and his longtime love, Nicole Tuck, welcomed their son in October 2016. Naturally, Khaled documented the entire process on his favorite app, Snapchat.

About a month after welcoming the little boy, Khaled told PEOPLE that fatherhood suits him well.

“There’s nothing hard about it. Every moment I get a chance to be with my son is such an amazing moment,” he said. “This is something that you’re supposed to be grateful for and embrace.”