DJ Khaled's 15-Month-Old Son Asahd 'Had a Talk with JAY-Z' at the Grammys

DJ Khaled‘s son Asahd is already rubbing elbows with some music bigwigs.

Khaled recently told The Hollywood Reporter that his 15-month-old baby boy with fiancée Nicole Tuck has a few high-profile fans in his dad’s field of work, including Rihanna and JAY-Z.

“My son loves Rihanna, and he had a talk with JAY-Z,” said the superstar record producer, 42, of Asahd’s experience at the recent 2018 Grammy Awards.

He added, “That’s what I like doing, bringing my son around all greatness.”

Rihanna with DJ Khaled's son Asahd

JAY-Z and DJ Khaled Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Lester Cohen/Getty

Khaled explains to THR that Asahd is “the biggest star” between the two of them, having “accomplished in 15 months what took me 25 years” with his 1.8 million Instagram followers.

“We’re very protective of what things he wants to do at this age, but he does have some big announcements coming up,” the proud dad added of his son.

DJ Khaled and son Asahd Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The father-son duo tore up the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet in matching maroon crushed-velvet tuxedos, with Khaled opening up to Ryan Seacrest about his love for the little boy.

“You know we gotta do it big — like father, like son,” he said, adding, “I’m so inspired, and me and Asahd been in the studio cooking on a lot of great things.”