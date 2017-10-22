Everything the light touches is Asahd‘s kingdom.

The son and only child of DJ Khaled and fiancée Nicole Tuck turns 1 on Monday, but was the guest of honor on Saturday afternoon at a birthday bash hosted by his dad and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Held at LIV at Fontainebleau in Miami, the event was a six-figure buyout of the newly reopened nightclub, which was decorated in a jungle theme and featured elements from The Lion King.

And of course, the birthday boy and his dad wore matching attire, sporting elaborately patterned coordinating shirts and aqua-colored pants.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Twins! Gucci Mane and DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd Wear Matching Tuxedos to the BET Awards



The royalty-channeling bash — which also included cut-outs of Asahd and a mini throne — is only the latest of the gifts bestowed upon the baby boy by his father, 41, who in the past has referred to his son as “a prophet” and “having the glow of a young icon.”

In August, the family of three attended the MTV Video Music Awards, where Asahd rocked a $2,290 Gucci ensemble, featuring an age-appropriate monster print across the suit pants and jacket.

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas Stagliano Is Already Dreading Her Infant Son’s Future Wedding



RELATED: All the Times DJ Khaled’s Son’s Life Was Infinitely Cooler Than Yours

Asahd has been hitting a bevy of milestones leading up to his first birthday. In late September, the little guy said his first word — which, fittingly, was “Daddy,” as evidenced by a sweet clip Khaled shared on Instagram.

“WHEN I HEAR MY SON FIRST WORDS IT PUT TEARS IN MY EYES … MY SON @asahdkhaled I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !” the proud dad captioned the video.