16 Times DJ Khaled's Son's Life Was Infinitely Cooler Than Yours

Gucci Mane/ Instagram

WHEN HE MATCHED WITH GUCCI MANE AT THE BET AWARDS

The rapper took to his Instagram to share the super cute moment, captioning his photo "Twins."

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan/Instagram

WHEN HE STOPPED BY LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Despite having an unusally packed schedule for a baby, Asahd found time to surprise co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest with a surprise (and adorable!) appearance.

WHEN HE HUNG OUT WITH ZAC EFRON

He may have been his dad's plus-one to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, but Asahd did just fine mingling with attendees — including Zac Efron, who was more than willing to snap a selfie with the pint-sized cutie.

Kevin Winter/Getty
Kevin Winter/Getty

WHEN HE JOINED HIS DAD ONSTAGE AT THE IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS 

Nothing beats getting a VIP seat to hear one of DJ Khaled's inspirational speeches — although, to be fair, Asahd probably hears them all day, every day.

Source DJ Khaled/Instagram

WHEN HE SCORED HIS FIRST MAGAZINE COVER

And of course, Asahd was a total natural in front of the camera.

WHEN HE FRONTED BOTH OF HIS DAD'S SINGLES' COVER ART 

We're thinking Asahd was paid in belly rubs and designer baby clothes for his work on DJ Khaled's forthcoming album, including singles "Shining" and "I'm the One."

… AND ALSO SERVED AS AN EXECUTIVE PRODUCER ON KHALED'S ALBUM,  GRATEFUL

At 6 months old, Asahd made history as the youngest executive producer, and he recently celebrated his dad's single, "I'm the One," reaching the Billboard Hot 100 chart's top spot.  

WHEN HE WORE A TINY TUX TO THE GRAMMYS

Nothing in this world compares to Asahd sporting a tiny tux for his first-ever trip to the Grammys.

Instagram

WHEN HE FLEW ON A PRIVATE JET LIKE IT WAS NBD

Luxe is Asahd's middle name. (Not really, but it's 100 percent fitting considering how happy he is here.)

WHEN RYAN SEACREST ASKED HIM THE HARD-HITTING QUESTIONS

"How has your napping schedule changed since working on Grateful?"

WHEN HE WAS TICKLED BY KEVIN HART

… And suggested starring in a movie alongside the comedian and his dad, on Instagram. 

WHENEVER HE HELPS HIS DAD IN THE STUDIO

"He's in the studio listening to songs with me going over the business part of it, [seeing if] the vocals are right," Asahd's dad said of the father-son duo's work process during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "If the beats are right, if the energy's right, everything he's a part of."

WHEN HE WORKED WITH JUSTIN BIEBER ON A #SECRETPROJECT

Okay, it wasn't exactly a secret but making a cameo in the music video for DJ Khaled's "I'm the One" (also featuring Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper and Migos) was a really big deal.

DJ Khaled/Instagram

WHEN HE BECAME VERIFIED ON INSTAGRAM 

Did we mention he's not even 1 year old yet?

WHEN HE LITERALLY WENT FOR THE GOLD

Taking after his dad, Asahd is the epitome of cool while rocking layered gold chains and matching shades.

WHEN HE MADE NICKI MINAJ 'LIGHT UP'

Minaj is all of us when describing her feelings toward Asahd: "I told Khaled whenever I see this lil King/CEO on my timeline I light up. He just makes me so happy yo. I wanna eat his cute face & chin."

