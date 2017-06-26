Babies
16 Times DJ Khaled's Son's Life Was Infinitely Cooler Than Yours
Oh, to live a day in Asahd’s tiny shoes
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 16
WHEN HE MATCHED WITH GUCCI MANE AT THE BET AWARDS
The rapper took to his Instagram to share the super cute moment, captioning his photo "Twins."
2 of 16
WHEN HE STOPPED BY LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Despite having an unusally packed schedule for a baby, Asahd found time to surprise co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest with a surprise (and adorable!) appearance.
3 of 16
WHEN HE HUNG OUT WITH ZAC EFRON
He may have been his dad's plus-one to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, but Asahd did just fine mingling with attendees — including Zac Efron, who was more than willing to snap a selfie with the pint-sized cutie.
4 of 16
WHEN HE JOINED HIS DAD ONSTAGE AT THE IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS
Nothing beats getting a VIP seat to hear one of DJ Khaled's inspirational speeches — although, to be fair, Asahd probably hears them all day, every day.
5 of 16
WHEN HE SCORED HIS FIRST MAGAZINE COVER
And of course, Asahd was a total natural in front of the camera.
6 of 16
WHEN HE FRONTED BOTH OF HIS DAD'S SINGLES' COVER ART
We're thinking Asahd was paid in belly rubs and designer baby clothes for his work on DJ Khaled's forthcoming album, including singles "Shining" and "I'm the One."
7 of 16
… AND ALSO SERVED AS AN EXECUTIVE PRODUCER ON KHALED'S ALBUM, GRATEFUL
At 6 months old, Asahd made history as the youngest executive producer, and he recently celebrated his dad's single, "I'm the One," reaching the Billboard Hot 100 chart's top spot.
8 of 16
WHEN HE WORE A TINY TUX TO THE GRAMMYS
Nothing in this world compares to Asahd sporting a tiny tux for his first-ever trip to the Grammys.
9 of 16
WHEN HE FLEW ON A PRIVATE JET LIKE IT WAS NBD
Luxe is Asahd's middle name. (Not really, but it's 100 percent fitting considering how happy he is here.)
10 of 16
WHEN RYAN SEACREST ASKED HIM THE HARD-HITTING QUESTIONS
"How has your napping schedule changed since working on Grateful?"
11 of 16
WHEN HE WAS TICKLED BY KEVIN HART
… And suggested starring in a movie alongside the comedian and his dad, on Instagram.
12 of 16
WHENEVER HE HELPS HIS DAD IN THE STUDIO
"He's in the studio listening to songs with me going over the business part of it, [seeing if] the vocals are right," Asahd's dad said of the father-son duo's work process during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "If the beats are right, if the energy's right, everything he's a part of."
13 of 16
WHEN HE WORKED WITH JUSTIN BIEBER ON A #SECRETPROJECT
Okay, it wasn't exactly a secret but making a cameo in the music video for DJ Khaled's "I'm the One" (also featuring Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper and Migos) was a really big deal.
14 of 16
WHEN HE BECAME VERIFIED ON INSTAGRAM
Did we mention he's not even 1 year old yet?
15 of 16
WHEN HE LITERALLY WENT FOR THE GOLD
Taking after his dad, Asahd is the epitome of cool while rocking layered gold chains and matching shades.
16 of 16
WHEN HE MADE NICKI MINAJ 'LIGHT UP'
Minaj is all of us when describing her feelings toward Asahd: "I told Khaled whenever I see this lil King/CEO on my timeline I light up. He just makes me so happy yo. I wanna eat his cute face & chin."
