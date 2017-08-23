DJ Khaled Flies for First Time in 10 Years – All Thanks to Son Asahd: He 'Made Me Overcome My Fear'

Is there anything baby Asahd can’t do?

DJ Khaled‘s son has taken the world by storm, stealing the spotlight at award shows, amassing a large social media following and rubbing elbows with some of music’s biggest stars. Most recently, he’s helped his father overcome one of his biggest fears: flying.

“I haven’t flown in 10 years. In 10 years!” the 41-year-old producer said in a recent Instagram of himself on a jet with the 10-month-old perched on his lap. “That’s the only thing I had was fear of flying. Asahd made me overcome my fear of flying.”

He then turned to the little boy and said, “I love you.”

Khaled and his longtime love, Nicole Tuck, welcomed their son in October 2016. Naturally, Khaled documented the entire process on his favorite app, Snapchat.

About a month after welcoming the little boy, Khaled told PEOPLE that fatherhood suits him well.

“There’s nothing hard about it. Every moment I get a chance to be with my son is such an amazing moment,” he said. “This is something that you’re supposed to be grateful for and embrace.”

The producer said he immediately knew his son was destined for greatness.

“He’s just like me. He has great energy,” he said. “He’s got the glow of a young mogul — the glow of a young icon. He’s amazing.”

And little Asahd is already off to a great start.

He sported the same light blue suit as rapper Gucci Mane to the 2017 BET awards, served as executive producer for his father’s latest album Grateful, and has received praise from stars like Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and more.