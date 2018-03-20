Even the best baby gear can be improved with a little Disney magic.

LÍLLÉbaby has teamed up with Disney to create a new line of their well-loved baby carriers, aptly dubbed The Disney Baby Collection by LÍLLÉbaby.

The first two prints in the series — which will boast a variety of characters as more designs are introduced — stars Mickey Mouse, of course. Mickey Traditional features a Mickey print against a black-and-gray mesh background, while Mickey Embossed offers a refined red pattern with gold and black detailing.

“It’s a dream to work with Disney because its beloved characters truly transcend generations, and through the years their popularity has made them not only animated classics, but also iconic features in today’s fashion,” LÍLLÉbaby’s Chief Marketing Officer, Erin Dwyer, said in a press release.

Adds Dwyer, “For us, there’s something very special about giving a parent, who grew up with Disney, the chance to bring all of the fun and whimsy of the brand into their everyday interactions with their little one.”

For older siblings who might be eyeing the new carriers (and who can blame them?), the collection also includes miniature versions — perfect for toting around their favorite Disney plush.

The Disney Baby Collection by LÍLLÉbaby — ranging in price from $35 (doll carrier) to $190 — launches Tuesday, with more character prints set for release this spring and summer.