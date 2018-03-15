Disney Magic Hits the Road! Here's When the Disney Junior Dance Party Tour Will Be in Your City

Time to put on your move-it-and-shake-it shoes — Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour has begun!

This brand new musical extravaganza kicks off this week and continues in cities nationwide through May 20, where it will conclude in Oakland, California.

The 60-plus-show interactive tour brings some of Disney Junior’s most beloved characters on stage, including Elena of Avalor, Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First — and of course, Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour Courtesy Disney Junior

RELATED: The KIDZ BOP Kids Announce a Major New Tour — and Three New Members!

Aside from getting to see some famous faces up close and personal, kids and their families will be dazzled by a whopping 22 Disney Junior songs, LED lights, 4D effects, light-up wristbands, an oversized Mickey Mouse DJ booth and much more.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Tickets for Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour are available now on Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats.