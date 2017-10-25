Stylish Specs – in Mini Size! DIFF Eyewear Launches Their First Sunglasses Collection for Kids

Summer may be over, but it’s never a bad time to protect those peepers — especially if you’re a kid.

Enter DIFF Eyewear, who just launched their first-ever line of sunglasses for kids. Modeled after their existing Bella, Cruz and Dash adult frames, Lil Diff allows parents and kids to match seamlessly while out and about on a sun-soaked adventure.

Pairing high-quality products with affordable prices, DIFF is favored by celebrity moms like Jessie James Decker, Lauren Akins and Christina El Moussa (who all have their own lines with the brand!).

Lil Dash is available in matte black with either gray or blue lenses, while Lil Cruz offers black frames with gray lenses or gold frames with pink lenses. Lil Bella’s options are tortoise frames with gray lenses or matte black with pink lenses.

As if DIFF’s bright colors and fashionable styles weren’t enough, there’s a bonus: For every pair of sunglasses sold, the company donates a pair of eyewear to someone in need.

Lil DIFF eyewear retails for $50 a pair, and is recommended for children over the age of 3.

The collection is available starting Wednesday at diffeyewear.com.