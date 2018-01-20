Father of 6 Diddy Says He Wants More Children with Girlfriend Cassie

Diddy isn’t done with being a new father!

During an interview on the popular morning radio show The Breakfast Club, the 48-year-old revealed that even though he already has six kids, he wouldn’t mind having a couple more with longtime girlfriend Cassie.

“I love children,” Diddy said, before jokingly adding, “I’m trying to get ten.”

But when pressed, he admitted he probably couldn’t handle having that many more kids running around. “I could go to eight without a problem,” he said.

“Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that’s something that I want,” he continued, before adding that Cassie was the only one he could see himself having more children with. “I would only have it with my girl of course,” he said.

Cassie (left) and Diddy

Of course, the music mogul’s feelings about wanting to be a father again probably have something to do with how well his kids turned out.

“I’m very, very proud of them,” he said of his children, adding that it has been “incredible” to watch them “grow up and actually be nice human beings.”

“Because you know, it didn’t have to end that way,” he continued. “When you think about a lot of celebrity families, it gets a little weird sometimes.”

Diddy is a father to sons Quincy Brown, 26, Justin, 24, Christian, 19, twin girls D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and daughter Chance, all 11.

Diddy — who shares his children with exes Misa Hylton-Brim, Kimberly Porter and Sarah Chapman — also revealed that figuring out a way to “co-exist” as a family took a while to figure out.

“I mean, you have to start to treat your family like a tribe if you have other mothers of your children,” he explained. “The separatism starts to wear on the family as a whole. We all in it together. So, we might as well figure out how to co-exist, and they get along lovely.”

“Everybody is good because they’re good people too,” he added.

The music mogul had previously opened up to PEOPLE about his extended tribe and explained that most of the credit for how well his kids turned out belongs to their mothers.

“I’ve been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful black women,” he said. “The mothers of my children [are] my best friends. My hat goes off to them.”

And no matter where his career takes him next, Diddy said he wanted to spend even more quality time with his family.

“I’m just trying to play catch-up from all the times I was on tour and on the road and doing different things,” said Diddy, who launched Bad Boy Records in 1993 and has lucrative partnerships in fashion, media and the liquor trade. “I’m still working and we still deal with the issues of just not spending as much time as maybe I should.”