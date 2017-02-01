Did Beyonce Reveal Her Baby Bump, Hint at Pregnancy in Her New Ivy Park Video? ‘I Trust My Body to Do What It Can Do’

Just hours before Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with twins, she unveiled her latest Ivy Park collection in a video — but did the clip give a glimpse at the star’s growing baby bump?

The one-minute clip features a slew of women — as well as Beyoncé herself — rocking the activewear line. Throughout the promo piece, the “Formation” singer dons peach and black-colored hoodies and, at the 24-second mark, a zippered green, form-fitting workout top that appears to hug her bump.

While the women flaunt the fashionable Ivy Park duds, unseen narrators recite a monologue about body-positivity and nature:

“I remind myself real is relative. I’m not just floating within myself. Every human has that capability to adapt. I just remember grass, and there was this huge orange tree. I trust my body to what it can do, and then I let my mind go elsewhere. Don’t believe in quitting, don’t believe in no — it’s all possible. That adrenaline rush, the smell of the air, the lack of sound yet when you really pay attention, how full of sound it truly is. I look to the sky, and I feel safe and lost at the same time. And it just comes flowing like back to me. I’m here and I’m supposed to be here, and I’m proud of the body that I’m in.”

On Tuesday, Beyoncé, 35, revealed in an Instagram post that she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, 47. The pair are already parents to daughter Blue Ivy, 5.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” she captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”