Blac Chyna Shows Off Brand-New Ferrari with Baby Dream After Returning Luxury Cars to Rob Kardashian
Shopping Gallery
Diaper (Bag!) Duty: 5 Luxe Carryalls for the Super Stylish Mom and Dad
From traditional totes to spacious backpacks, these high-end diaper bags will carry you (and your goods!) from the newborn days through the toddler years
Posted on
More
1 of 5
FAWN DESIGN
These faux leather bags give you a hand (literally!) with their convertible design that allows you to use it as a shoulder bag or a backpack, leaving your arms free for your little one. Inside, parents will appreciate the easy-to-clean interior (it can be pulled out!), complete with 10 pockets and a keychain hook.
Shop It! Fawn Design Brown ($160), fawndesign.com
2 of 5
MONIQUE LHUILLIER
Exclusive to Pottery Barn Kids, the designer's collection of fashionable-yet-functional diaper bags includes this mommy must-have, which features rose-gold hardware, a padded changing mat and a roomy interior with pockets.
Shop It! Monique Lhuillier Diaper Bag ($249), potterybarnkids.com
3 of 5
JU-JU-BE
Anchors aweigh! Set sail on your exciting adventures (or errands) with all your baby's necessities packed in the beloved brand's bag. The backpack and shoulder straps, insulated pockets and antimicrobial-treated changing pad are all perfect for parents on the go.
Shop It! Ju-Ju-Be BFF Diaper Bag ($180), nordstrom.com
4 of 5
PAPERCLIP
When A.J. Buckley went looking for a daddy-friendly bathroom to change his daughter's diaper, he realized most weren't equipped with a changing station. Fast-forward and the actor is now one of the masterminds behind these innovative bags, which include a fold-out changing system and a "toolbox" setup to allow parents easy access to diapers and wipes.
Shop It! Paperclip The Willow Convertible Diaper Bag ($199), amazon.com
5 of 5
KATE SPADE
Whether you're out for a playdate or on a date night, this traditional tote-style bag doubles up for it all with its spacious interior, perfect for storing everything from diapers and toys to keys and a cosmetics bag.
Shop It! Kate Spade New York Harmony Baby Bag ($298), neimanmarcus.com
See Also
More
Blac Chyna Shows Off Brand-New Ferrari with Baby Dream After Returning Luxury Cars to Rob Kardashian
More
16 Father-Son Pairs That Are Total Look-Alikes
Another Little Voice! Baby Boy on the Way for Craig Wayne Boyd and Wife Taylor
Jessica Alba Keeps Her Baby Bump Covered During 'Epic Family Vacay'
Scandal's Katie Lowes Shows Off Baby Bump on Set