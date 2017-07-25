Shopping Gallery

Diaper (Bag!) Duty: 5 Luxe Carryalls for the Super Stylish Mom and Dad

From traditional totes to spacious backpacks, these high-end diaper bags will carry you (and your goods!) from the newborn days through the toddler years

By @anyaluise

Fawn

FAWN DESIGN

These faux leather bags give you a hand (literally!) with their convertible design that allows you to use it as a shoulder bag or a backpack, leaving your arms free for your little one. Inside, parents will appreciate the easy-to-clean interior (it can be pulled out!), complete with 10 pockets and a keychain hook.

Shop It! Fawn Design Brown ($160), fawndesign.com

Pottery Barn Kids

MONIQUE LHUILLIER

Exclusive to Pottery Barn Kids, the designer's collection of fashionable-yet-functional diaper bags includes this mommy must-have, which features rose-gold hardware, a padded changing mat and a roomy interior with pockets.

Shop It! Monique Lhuillier Diaper Bag ($249), potterybarnkids.com

Nordstrom

JU-JU-BE

Anchors aweigh! Set sail on your exciting adventures (or errands) with all your baby's necessities packed in the beloved brand's bag. The backpack and shoulder straps, insulated pockets and antimicrobial-treated changing pad are all perfect for parents on the go.

Shop It! Ju-Ju-Be BFF Diaper Bag ($180), nordstrom.com

PaperClips

PAPERCLIP

When A.J. Buckley went looking for a daddy-friendly bathroom to change his daughter's diaper, he realized most weren't equipped with a changing station. Fast-forward and the actor is now one of the masterminds behind these innovative bags, which include a fold-out changing system and a "toolbox" setup to allow parents easy access to diapers and wipes.

Shop It! Paperclip The Willow Convertible Diaper Bag ($199), amazon.com

Neiman Marcus

KATE SPADE

Whether you're out for a playdate or on a date night, this traditional tote-style bag doubles up for it all with its spacious interior, perfect for storing everything from diapers and toys to keys and a cosmetics bag.

Shop It! Kate Spade New York Harmony Baby Bag ($298), neimanmarcus.com

