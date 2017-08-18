The rookie of the year has arrived!

MLB great Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Davis Jeter have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, The Players’ Tribune shared on Twitter Friday.

“Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17,” reads the announcement tweet.

The New York Yankees also took to Twitter to send their well wishes to the new parents, tweeting, “Congrats to Derek & Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter. We can’t wait to meet her!”

The happy couple announced their pregnancy in February, after tying the knot in July of last year.

Earlier this year, Hannah told PEOPLE Now that her husband had already settled on a name for their bundle of joy, but that she wasn’t exactly feeling it.

“I don’t wanna tell you, ’cause I don’t think that’ll be the name, personally,” the 27-year-old model said of keeping mum on Jeter’s pick. “We have some brainstorming to do. We have some time.”

“I don’t like anything now, that I’m hearing,” she admitted. “But that’s probably ’cause I’m just an emotional hot mess lately. So everything, I’m like, ‘Never, I could never name her that!’ So we’ll see.”

Davis Jeter was ready, however, to embrace all things girly girl. She admitted, “[Derek and I] both have two nephews right now [whom] we absolutely adore and we spend a lot of time with, so I’m really excited to buy all the girly fun stuff because we’ve been buying boy things for years.”

Added the then-mom-to-be, “I want an Easy-Bake Oven, I want the dollhouse. Barbie car.”