Denise Richards Shares Rare Photo with Charlie Sheen and Daughters: ‘We’re Still a Family’

Family first.

Denise Richards took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a rare family photo with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, their daughters Lola 11, and Sam, 12, and Richards’ daughter Eloise, 5½.

“We’ve had a colorful year,” Richards, 45, captioned the post. “At the end of the day we’re still a family … @charliesheen #familydinner.”

We've had a colorful year …at the end of the day we're still a family.. @charliesheen #familydinner A photo posted by Denise Richards (@deniserichards_official) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Richards filed for divorce from Sheen in 2005 after nearly three years of marriage. Their split was declared legally official in 2006.

The two have experienced their ups and downs throughout the years, and in January 2016 — just two months after Sheen, 51, went public with his HIV diagnosis — Richards filed a $1.2 million lawsuit against her ex-husband for allegedly not providing all of the financial support he had promised toward the care of their children. (At the time, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Richards had known Sheen was HIV-positive for a number of years and that he was infected after their split.)

RELATED VIDEO: Denise Richards Sues Charlie Sheen for $1.2 Million for Allegedly Evicting Her and Kids from Home & Sending Threatening Texts

The battle was seemingly resolved months later and the two are now on good terms. Meanwhile, Sheen’s other ex-wife Brooke Mueller continues to seek treatment in rehab following her hospitalization after an erratic incident in November. The 39-year-old actress — who has battled substance abuse for years — had physical custody of the former couple’s 7-year-old twin sons, Max and Bob, who were since sent to stay with family.