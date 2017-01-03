Denise Richards Documents Her Attempt at Building a Toy Stable: There Needs to Be a Rent a Husband App

Denise Richards is calling in backup for single moms who need help building their kids’ Christmas toys!

The actress and former reality star, 45, recently shared a series of photos on Instagram showing the process in which she helped 5½-year-old daughter Eloise Joni build a toy stable.

“Sorry Eloise I’ll have this put together by the time your bday is here #May #whycanttoyscomeassembled,” she wrote next to a photo of the stable pieces spread out over the carpet.

In the next shot, Richards and her youngest daughter are seen using a Black & Decker tool to start building the brand new toy.

“Miss Eloise helping me build her toy stable,” Richards captioned the shot.

But some time later, the Drop Dead Gorgeous star got a tad frustrated.

“This thing is going to take me all night. There needs to be an app #rentahusband for s— like this,” she joked in a caption next to a photo showing the mother-daughter duo diligently working.

Luckily, Richards and Eloise figured it out on their own, with the mother of three — she shares daughters Lola Rose, 11, and Sam, 12, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen — writing, “Done! #breyerstable,” next to the finished product, complete with red-brick exterior, a fence and working windows and doors.

The actress’s dedication is no shock. In the past, Richards has made it clear how important she considers “inner strength” and being able to recover after difficult times.

“I want to teach my girls the importance of picking yourself up and moving forward,” she told Shape magazine previously.