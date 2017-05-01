DeAnna Stagliano Is Already Dreading Her Infant Son's Future Wedding: 'Right Now, I’m the Woman in His Life'

Life after Bachelorette! Six former Bachelorettes are opening up about finding love – and raising new babies! Subscribe now for all about how they found their happily ever after — only in PEOPLE!

DeAnna Stagliano is not looking forward to one major milestone in her son’s life — his future wedding!

“I don’t know what it is about having a boy … I guess it’s because I’m the woman in his eyes right now, and sometimes I think about when he has his first love, like, I will never hold that part of him,” she exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue about her son Austin Michael. “Right now I am his first love. He looks at me and I’m it. I’m the woman. I’m all that he needs, physically and emotionally.”

“So I think about when he falls in love for the first time or when he gets married [that] I will no longer be that part and it has this mixed emotion,” continues Stagliano, 35. “I will cry.”

Watch People Features: Bachelorette Baby Boom, available now on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN , or download the PEN app on your favorite device.

RELATED VIDEO: “Bring Diapers … and Booze!” 6 Ex-Bachelorettes Reveal All on Becoming Moms in the Same Year

The reality star, who married Stephen Stagliano in 2012, also has one daughter, Addison Marie.

“I think it makes me sad and makes me so happy at the same time,” she explains. “It makes me sad, because I will no longer be No. 1, but it makes me happy because I will know he will love immensely.”

For more from the Bachelorettes on motherhood, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

“He will love like I love,” Stagliano added. “I have this mixed emotion about it, but I think about that a lot when he’s starring at me.”

—With BRITTANY KING