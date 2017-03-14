Dino-Mite! Inside DeAnna Pappas Stagliano’s Son Austin’s Dinosaur-Themed First Birthday Party

Dinosaurs may be millions and millions of years old, but they were still a perfect theme for the first-birthday celebration of DeAnna Pappas Stagliano‘s son Austin Michael.

“Austin’s first birthday party was ‘dino-rific!’ ” the 35-year-old former Bachelorette tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos from the Saturday backyard bash held at a private residence in Los Angeles.

“From the ‘long neck’-inspired cupcakes to the adorable Stephen Joseph toys spread throughout, it was beyond perfect,” adds Pappas Stagliano of the event, hosted by Good Carma Studio.

The Bashful Rose provided fun dinosaur-inspired table décor during the event, while partygoers enjoyed Secrets of Tea drinks, a LaCroix sparkling water bar and refreshments from StoneFire Grill, including barbeque chicken, breadsticks, pesto pasta, macaroni and cheese and chicken tenders.

“The party goers noshed on StoneFire, one of our favorite restaurants to eat at as a family,” Pappas Stagliano tells PEOPLE. “The barbecue sauce is simply the best. And who doesn’t love macaroni and cheese and some chips and guacamole? Two of Austin’s favorite foods to eat.”

Dessert was provided by Polkatots Cupcakes, who created an equally adorable and tasty sweets spread consisting of a brontosaurus-themed cupcake pull-apart, chocolate-covered pretzels, Rice Krispies treats, a sundae bar and more.

Guests of the family (including Austin’s dad Stephen Stagliano and big sister Addison Marie, 3) took home dinosaur water bottles and Mabel’s Labels-tagged dinosaur-themed goodie bags filled with items from Emma J Design, Stephen Joseph Gifts, Mega Fun balls, Usanimals and Aurora World stuffed dinosaurs.

Activities at the bash included an “Adopt-a-Dino” yard where Austin’s pals could choose a dinosaur friend to bring home with them, as well as lots of play on MegaFun Dinosaur Bouncers, with dino-themed instruments, and with educational shape sorters.

“One of my favorite parts was the dino adoption area where each child adopted a stuffed dinosaur with a certificate and all,” says Pappas Stagliano. “The kids also loved picking out their own pair of sunglasses to rock for the beautiful weather we had that day!”

Of course, though everyone enjoyed the treats and activities, they were really there to see whether Austin would go for it when it came to his smash cake. And the little guy didn’t disappoint.

“We were so excited to see if Austin would dig into his own Polkatots smash cake just like Addison did at her first birthday party,” admits Pappas Stagliano. “And much to our amusement, he did!”

“Big sister Addison was right there to make sure he had plenty of frosting to eat,” she continues of her son, who sported a special birthday shirt by FayFaire.

When the presents are all opened and the cake is gone, Pappas Stagliano will still have the beautiful memories from her son‘s big day to look back on.

“These memories will fill our hearts for a lifetime. Addison and Austin are the sweetest, happiest little loves around,” says the proud mama.

“I cannot believe Addison is 3 and that our big man just turned 1. This last year has flown by. Maybe I will have to have just one more baby!”