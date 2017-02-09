Rainbow Dash Bash! DeAnna Pappas Stagliano's Daughter Addison Turns 3 with My Little Pony-Themed Party

Friendship Is Magic at the home of DeAnna Pappas Stagliano!

The former Bachelorette spoke to PEOPLE about her daughter Addison Marie‘s recent 3rd birthday bash, whose theme embodied the wildly popular animated series My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.

“Addison is obsessed with My Little Pony, so when we asked her what she wanted to do for her birthday party, she said she wanted to have a ‘Pony Party!’ ” she shares.

Continues Pappas Stagliano, 35, “Addison loves Rainbow Dash, who is part of the My Little Pony crew, so I made her a rainbow-colored tutu so that she could look just like her favorite pony.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Guests, including dad Stephen Stagliano and little brother Austin Michael, 11 months, noshed on casual kid-friendly lunch bites and sweets, including cookies and rainbow-colored candies.

The colorful theme carried throughout the celebration, too — notably, into the main dessert.

“We had all of Addison’s favorite food to ring in her 3rd birthday: cheese pizza, vegetables with ranch dressing, fresh sliced fruit and a cake with a rainbow on it, of course!” says the PEOPLE blogger.

And of course, a party isn’t complete without on-theme décor and activities.

“We added some small touches throughout her party décor by making a little station where the kids could put on their own ‘cutie marks,’ as well as putting on their own ‘pin-on pony tails’ that my sister-in-law made,” explains the mom of two.

Takeaways from the festivities included a toy pony for each guest, as well as personalized tags and stickers from Mabel’s Labels.

“I think Addison had the best time ever!” says Pappas Stagliano. “She was even thrilled to send each one of her friends home with their very own pony and Mabel’s Label’s to thank them for helping her celebrate her birthday.”