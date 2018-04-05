2018 is shaping up to be a life-changing year for Dean Sheremet.

The chef and cookbook author, 37, is engaged and expecting his first child with his filmmaker fiancée Vanessa Black, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“I’m incredibly proud to announce that my beautiful fiancée Vanessa Black and I are expecting our first child this summer,” Sheremet says in a statement. “It has been a lifelong dream of mine to be a father, and I cannot wait to nurture a family full of love and adventure.”

In a blog post on Nat’s Next Adventure (the couple will be revealing the sex of their baby next month on the site), Sheremet opened up about the emotional moment he discovered he was going to be a dad.

“It was completely unexpected and nothing like whatever silly fantasy I’d made up in my head,” he wrote about receiving a tiny pair of shoes from Black during his birthday week. “It was above and beyond any emotion I’ve ever felt in my 36 years on this earth.”

“In this moment, I knew why I was here. My purpose on this planet. Why she and I met and fell in love. And why every thing I’d ever questioned, every pain, each rejection, failure and fortune had to happen for this to be possible,” continued Sheremet.

The dad-to-be went through a painful split from ex-wife LeAnn Rimes in 2010 and divorced his second wife Sarah Silver in 2016.

Sheremet announced his engagement to Black last month on Instagram. “Weather Report: Icy conditions in the ADK,” he captioned a photo of the duo snuggled up. “It’s going to be a big year baby! #VanDean #engaged.”