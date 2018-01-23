Shark Tank's Daymond John Says He and Robert Herjavec Have 'Daddy Play Dates'

A business that might be worth an investment? A Shark Tank day care!

Daymond John stopped by PEOPLE Now to chat about the hit TV show’s expanding family now that fellow “Shark” Robert Herjavec is expecting twins with wife Kym Johnson Herjavec.

“I’m very, very happy for Robert and Kym. They’re an amazing couple,” shares the FUBU founder, who has a baby at home himself, 22-month-old Minka Jagger.

“Robert was the second person in the delivery room when Minka was born, and he’s just such a loving person and father,” John adds. “And Barbara [Corcoran] was the third. So we’re really close.”

But neither John nor Herjavec are new to the parenting game. In fact, the 48-year-old businessman jokes that they have “daddy play dates already,” as his two adult daughters from a previous relationship have plans to head to Coachella this year with Herjavec’s grown-up girls.

“They hang out already,” John says. “Then now that I had Minka, Robert just tries to copy me, as always. Now he has to double down with twins.”

John also opens up about planning his nuptials to longtime girlfriend Heather Taras — and why he’s let her take the driver’s seat.

“When you’re in a relationship and you’re married, you know, if we’re out and my wife tells me to put on my jacket, I just ask, ‘Am I chilly or are we leaving?’ I don’t ask any other questions,” he jokes. “I know nothing else.”