Dax Shepard Jokes Kristen Bell Used to Breastfeed Around His ‘Dude Friends’: ‘It Becomes White Noise’

Kristen Bell recently wore a stunning gown to the Golden Globes that featured a plunging neckline. As a result, the actress shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, she had to wear double- (quadruple-) stick tape.

As for whether husband Dax Shepard took notice of the need for said tape? He tells Ellen DeGeneres he “didn’t really know that it was happening” until much later.

“She started breastfeeding our children three and a half years ago in front of almost exclusively my dude friends, I feel like,” says Shepard, 42. “The baby was always hungry when my guy pals would come over.”

Adds the Parenthood star, “So you just get over it real quick and it becomes, like, white noise. They might’ve been out, I don’t know. I can’t say for sure when they’re not and when they’re not out.”

“They’re just boobs, you know?” chimes in Bell, 36, who is mom to daughters Delta, 2, and Lincoln, 3½, with husband Shepard. “It’s like, they’re just boobs.”

“They’re life sources, yeah,” Shepard adds.

“Yes, they are that, and then they’re attractive and you were wearing an attractive outfit,” DeGeneres tells The Good Place actress.

The couple has been candid in the past about the work that goes into their relationship, as well as the challenges and rewards that come with parenting.

“The way I see it, we are all on Team Human, and I tell my kids that the world is just our extended family,” Bell wrote in a piece she penned for the November issue of Parents.

“My wish is that my kids are able to discern between what’s disposable in life and what’s not,” the former Veronica Mars star added. “Material items can go, but acts of kindness, love and giving must stay. Those are the true things that make us who we are.”