Dax Shepard Dons a Tiara to Play House with His Daughters — Find Out Who Was the 'Strict' Mommy

While Dax Shepard‘s idea of a good time is usually more of the off-roading variety, he isn’t afraid to tap into his princess side from time to time.

On Wednesday, the actor and father of two shared a photograph to his Instagram account showing him tucked in on the bottom portion of a bunk bed, cuddling two stuffed animals and wearing both a tiara and a scowl.

“In this scenario I’m ‘Little Sister,’ and my 3 year old daughter was ‘Big Brother,’ ” he wrote of Delta, adding of his and Kristen Bell‘s older daughter Lincoln, “My 5 year old was ‘Mommy,’ and damn was she strict :)”

Shepard, 43, and Bell are pretty open when it comes to sharing details about the ups and downs of parenthood. One such down? A case of pinworms that afflicted both Bell and her younger child in February.

“Of course I immediately Googled it, and it’s like so, so contagious,” said The Good Place actress, 37. And lo and behold, she noticed that Delta had started scratching.

“You have to monitor, and you have to look in their poop,” explained Bell. “And when you wipe their butt, sure enough — I wiped, and saw a little white worm. I know, she’s really gross. My daughter, not the worm. The worm was gross, too.”

Earlier in February, Bell recalled on her web series Momsplaining an incident in which she suffered from mastitis and Shepard had to “nurse” from her breast to relieve the pressure because they couldn’t get ahold of a doctor.

“I said to my husband, ‘I really need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse,’ ” she said. “He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I’ve never been more in love. In my life.”