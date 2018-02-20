Olympic Freestyle Skier David Wise Shares How His Kids Take After Him: They're 'Pretty Crazy'

David Wise‘s 3-year-old son Malachi and 6-year-old daughter Nayeli both take after their adventurous father.

“Both of my kids are pretty crazy. They like to jump off things and do flips and break things,” the Olympic freestyle skier told PEOPLE during a Celeb Parents Get Real segment, admitting Malachi is “exactly like how I was as a child.”

“His nickname is Bruiser because he’s constantly just throwing things,” explains Wise, 27, who won a gold medal in the Sochi games four years ago during the first-ever ski half-pipe event.

“He’ll take something real nice and pretty and he’s like, ‘Oh, wow, look at this, Daddy, this is so pretty’ and throw it on the ground,” adds the father of two.

David Wise

As to whether either of his children will follow in their father’s athletic footsteps, Wise says they’re both “pretty fearless on skis” and that he’s looking forward to getting to hit the slopes with them over the next couple of years.

But the athlete says his proudest moments as a father have nothing to do with his children’s skiing abilities.

“It’s really fun just watching their unique personalities show up,” he said before explaining that even though he’s “the least musically talented human there is,” his son has already exhibited a gift for playing instruments.

“My 3-year-old son sits down at the drum set and plays a beat and I’m like, ‘Where did that come from?’ ” he remarks. “The things that are unique about them are the things that I like the most.”

Wise is currently competing to defend his gold medal during the 2018 PyeongChang Games this week.