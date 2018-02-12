Victoria and David Beckham's Daughter Harper Lives It Up in the Big Apple During NYFW

If soccer doesn’t pan out, Harper Seven might have a career in fashion design.

The 6½-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham joined her parents and big brothers Cruz David, 13 this month, and Romeo James, 15, in New York City over the weekend, during the city’s famed Fashion Week.

Aside from joining her dad and brothers in the front row for Victoria’s Autumn/Winter 2018 show Sunday morning, the youngster saw some sights — including the Empire State Building — and lent her early expertise to some of her mom’s designs.

“My toughest critics! #VBAW18 #NYFW kisses x VB,” Victoria, 43, captioned an Instagram post featuring a snap of her three youngest children and a separate one of Harper as she scanned some of the stylish mock-ups.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Harper Beckham Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The Beckhams at NYFW Victoria Beckham/Instagram

RELATED: David Beckham Sits Front Row at Victoria’s Fashion Week Show with Their Kids: “Proud of Mummy”

The proud mom further expressed her love for her youngest child and only daughter on Twitter Sunday, sharing a heartwarming photo of the duo in a tight embrace.

“Love u baby girl x #VBAW18 #NYFW x kisses x VB,” wrote the former Spice Girl.

Love u baby girl x #VBAW18 #NYFW x kisses x VB pic.twitter.com/hluMwkwTv9 — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) February 11, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: David Beckham Teaches 6-Year-Old Daughter Harper How To Bend It Like Daddy in “First Football Lesson”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Although Harper has shown interest in a variety of activities ranging from sporty to stylish, Victoria has explained previously that her daughter definitely has a knack for fashion.

“She has been able to run in a pair of high heels for a long time,” she told Seth Meyers in September 2016. “So proud. So proud.”