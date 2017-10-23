David Parnes is going to be a daddy!

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and his wife Adrian Abnosi are expecting their first child, they both confirmed on Instagram with an ultrasound photo of their little one on the way.

“@davidbondst and I are so excited to share with everyone that we are expecting!!” Abnosi captioned the image on her account. “Feeling so incredibly blessed and overjoyed! We can’t wait to meet our little munchkin 👶🍼❤️🎈”

Added Parnes on his re-share of the heartwarming post, “So happy and excited!”

Parnes and Abnosi — who share three dogs — were married this past July at the famous French seaside Rothschild home, the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a tiny town just outside of Nice, France.

Guests at the celebration included Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky, who works with Parnes.

The duo were engaged in September 2015 after two years of dating. According to E! News, Parnes proposed with a 4-carat cushion-cut diamond in Capri, Italy, while overlooking the sea.

“One month ago today 💫💫,” Abnosi captioned an August snap from the couple’s wedding, where she and her new husband shared an embrace in front of a huge, extravagantly lit cake.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 10 premieres Nov. 2 on E!.