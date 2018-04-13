The Million Dollar Listing family just got it’s newest member!

Los Angeles-based real estate agent David Parnes announced on Instagram Thursday that he and his wife Adrian Abnosi have welcomed their first child, a daughter named India.

“My amazing wife @adrianabnosi gave us the best gift in the world today. Meet our baby girl India. She’s the most beautiful, precious soul I have ever met. We can’t wait to spend every day with you. Thank you for lightening up our lives. We love you baby India,” the new dad wrote along with a photo of the newborn.

David Parnes and wife Adrian

David Parnes and wife Adrian

The couple announced their happy news in October, both confirming they were expecting on Instagram with an ultrasound photo of their little one on the way.

“@davidbondst and I are excited to share with everyone that we are expecting!!” Abnosi captioned the snapshot. “Feeling so incredibly blessed and overjoyed! We can’t wait to meet our little munchkin 👶🍼❤🎈”

Parnes echoed his wife’s excitement, re-posting the heartwarming image and writing, “So happy and excited!”

David Parnes and wife Adrian

David Parnes and wife Adrian

The couple got engaged in September 2015 after two years of dating and tied the knot back in July. According to E! News, Parnes popped the question with a 4-carat cushion-cut diamond when he proposed in Capri, Italy, overlooking the sea.

The stunning ceremony took place in the famous seaside Rothschild home: the Will Ephrussi de Rothschild in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a small town just out side of Nice, France. Guests included Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky.