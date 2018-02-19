Little Athlete! David and Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Shows Off Her Skills on the Slopes

Harper Beckham may be a household name in 2030 — not because of her famous parents, but because of her skills on the slopes!

The 6½-year-old only daughter and youngest child of Victoria and David Beckham looked like a total Winter Olympics hopeful over the weekend, taking to both skis and a snowboard to show off her talents.

Joined by dad David and brothers Cruz David, 13 on Tuesday, and Romeo James, 15, Harper was dressed in colorful active wear (including a helmet!) as she practiced her moves in the snow.

“Harper Seven,” David, 42, wrote on top of one snap from his Instagram Story, sharing a series of photos from the day and one video of Harper skiing downhill.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Harper Beckham David Beckham/Instagram

Harper Beckham David Beckham/Instagram

David Beckham with daughter Harper and sons Cruz and Romeo David Beckham/Instagram

RELATED: Tom Brady Wipes Out After Sharing Cute Video of Daughter Vivian, 4, Learning to Ski

Perhaps taking after her former soccer pro dad, Harper has long shown an interest in outdoor activities. In March, a proud David shared a video of his daughter riding a bike for the first time unassisted.

“First time riding on your own, Harper!” he said in a clip of himself jogging alongside his daughter, captioning the video, “So so proud.”

In September, the father-daughter duo took to the soccer pitch, hand in hand in a sweet black-and-white video of Harper kicking the ball around.

“Someone’s ready for her first football lesson ❤ ⚽,” David wrote, sharing another clip of himself standing across from his daughter as she kicks the ball high into the air.

Harper Beckham David Beckham instagram

Harper Beckham David Beckham/Instagram

RELATED: Victoria and David Beckham’s Daughter Harper Lives It Up in the Big Apple During NYFW

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Harper’s interests go beyond sport, though. Last week, the adorable youngster was on hand in N.Y.C. to celebrate Victoria’s Autumn/Winter 2018 show during New York Fashion Week.

And not only did Harper sit front row with her dad and two of her brothers in support of her mom, but she also lent her critiques to some of Victoria’s fashion designs.

“My toughest critics! #VBAW18 #NYFW kisses x VB,” Victoria, 43, captioned an Instagram post featuring a snap of her three youngest children and a separate one of Harper as she scanned some of the stylish mock-ups.